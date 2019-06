× IMPD: Pedestrian struck and killed on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has confirmed the death of an unidentified female pedestrian on the southeast side of the city.

The woman was struck and killed in the area of Ferguson Road and Southeastern Ave. just after 10:00 p.m., according to IMPD.

Police say that this was not a hit and run, and the striking vehicle remained on scene.

This story will be updated.