Police seek information in murder of Indianapolis man in Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities want the public’s help piecing together the events that led up to the murder of an Indianapolis man in Eaton, Ohio.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help identify the person or people who Adolph Hunter may have been with before his body was found on May 20 of this year.

IMPD says Hunter had been a long-time Indianapolis resident with no known connection to Ohio.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.