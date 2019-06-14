× Rain and storm chances rise as we head into the weekend

From a chilly start to a beautiful afternoon, this Friday has shaped up to be a really nice finish to the work week. However, clear skies this morning did allow us to cool off quite a bit. We actually neared the record low for today’s date in Indianapolis. However, with the record at 45° from 1917, we stayed just a couple degrees too warm to take the lead.

We had lots of sunshine this afternoon and highs in the mid/upper 70’s. While clouds are moving in, ahead of weekend rain and storm chances, it’s still going to be really pleasant for any of your outdoor Friday night plans. The annual event, Zoobilation, will feel fantastic. Last year we had to contend with humid conditions and even dodge a few showers. Low humidity and comfortable temperatures will make for a much more pleasant experience this year. This event, in part, makes it possible for about 90,000 children and adults to participate in the Zoo’s education programs. There are quite a few other events going on this evening and over the weekend, including the Indians at home and Italian Street Fest. Tonight will be the best evening, out of the weekend, to get out and enjoy those activities.

Rain and storm chances are on the rise. We’re even bringing back the chance for a few strong storms as we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening. Main threats will be damaging winds and hail.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around by daybreak tomorrow. Rain will be off and on throughout the day. Best chances for a few strong storms will be tomorrow afternoon, mainly focused in south-central Indiana, where dynamics are more favorable.

Temperatures on Saturday will be very similar to what we saw today, mid and upper 70’s. However, humidity will be rising and muggy conditions return for the weekend, especially Sunday.

Additional rounds of rain will arrive for Father’s Day. However, more pockets of dry time will be around as well.

Humidity surges by Sunday and oppressive humidity, along with daily rain chances, stick around through at least mid-next week.