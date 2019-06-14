Sherman visits the Indy Zoo before Zoobilation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Zoobilation is Indiana's largest black-tie fundraiser and it helps support the care and conservation of some of Indy's main attractions. In 2018, the event raised a record $2.5 million to fund some of the zoo's biggest initiatives. Sherman went to the zoo to get a preview of the wildest night of the summer.
