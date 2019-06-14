These local restaurants impressed judges, won awards at Zoobilation 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Which dishes wowed the crowds at Zoobilation 2019? More than 70 restaurants competed to win awards from food judges and guests on Friday night.

They all wanted the coveted people’s choice award! Judges also awarded blue ribbon awards to recognize the best drink, appetizer, entrée, dessert and décor.

Among the list of restaurants, 14 new food and beverage providers participated in this year’s event.

The vendors will hand out 300,000 samples throughout the night. They donate all of their food to help with the zoo’s animal conservation mission.

The following is a list of this year’s award winners!