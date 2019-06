× UPDATE: I-65 back open following multi-vehicle crash near Jackson/Bartholomew county line

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of I-65 are back open following a multi-vehicle crash near the Jackson/Bartholomew county line Friday morning.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police said the collision happened near mile marker 56.

According to Wheeles, drivers were asked to avoid the area and use US 31 or SR 11 as alternate routes.

It’s unclear at this point if anyone was injured.