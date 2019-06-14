WATCH LIVE | Party animals spend a night in the jungle at Zoobilation 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’re spending a “Night in the Jungle” at the Indianapolis Zoo for Zoobilation 2019.

It’s the largest and wildest fundraiser for the Indianapolis Zoo, and it brings out the party animal in all of us every year.

The zoo is home to more than 1,200 animals and 47,000 plants. As the zoo’s largest annual fundraiser, Zoobilation helps to fund their care along with many conservation and education programs.

Last year more than 5,000 “party animals” attended the event and raised a record $2.5 million.

So what happens at Zoobilation? Guests walk around the zoo, learn about the preservation efforts, sip on specialty drinks, and sample cuisine from more than 75 restaurants.

Throughout the evening, vendors will hand out more than 300,000 food samples. Everything is donated by the restaurants to help with the zoo’s mission.

Even though it’s a black tie event, many guests dress for the theme and show up in their best animal-inspired formal wear.

This year the zoo is celebrating the arrival of their newest animals, sloths and snakes! FOX59 and CBS4 are proud media sponsors of Zoobilation 2019.