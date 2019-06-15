× 1 dead in Plainfield apartment fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — One person is dead after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Plainfield.

It happened shortly after 4 :30 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Vine St., where firefighters rolled up to find smoke and flames coming from one of the front-side units. When authorities conducted their search they found the body of one victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Plainfield Fire Territory Chief Joel Thacker says they are looking for an area of origin of the fire–anything that might be what started it and led to the victim’s death.

Identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.