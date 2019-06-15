Elderly couple rescued after driving into Bedford quarry

Posted 2:08 PM, June 15, 2019

(Photo By DNR)

BEDFORD, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says an elderly couple had to be rescued after driving their vehicle into a quarry.

Saturday morning, officials say the couple drove over a steep embankment in the 300 block of Harold Smith Road and down into the quarry.

Though their vehicle was partially submerged in the quarry, the couple was able to to get out and was not seriously hurt, DNR says.

A local fire department had to rescue the couple by rope, as they were stranded on a quarry ledge.

