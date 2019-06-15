× Reported widespread register outages at Target cause long lines

Target on Saturday acknowledged a “systems issue” affecting stores, as shoppers took to social media to complain that cash registers weren’t working.

In a tweet from one of its official accounts, Target said that it’s “aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”

We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience! — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 15, 2019

Social media users reported cash registers were not functioning properly at dozens of stores across the country and posted images of long lines.

“This is how you bring America to a standstill,” a Minnesota journalist shared on Twitter alongside a photo of an error message at a cashier’s stand. “Every single register at the Richfield [Target] is down.”

Apparently the entire @Target system is down. All registers are down across the globe. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 15, 2019

Employees at three different locations in Georgia told CNN the registers had been offline for about 45 minutes as of 3 pm ET.

It’s not clear how many Target stores were affected or what caused the outage. The company’s corporate office did not immediately respond to requests for details about the issue.

Target has 1,800 locations in the United States, and a large presence in India.