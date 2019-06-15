× Person hurt in early morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed to FOX59 that a person was shot on the 2300 block of Groff Avenue. 911 operators received a call about a possible shooting shortly before 5:00 a.m. Responding offers were able to locate the victim who was suffering from at least one apparent gun-shot wound.

EMS personnel described the person as being conscious and alert. At this time the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

It’s unclear if police have made any arrests or have any suspects in custody in relation to the shooting. Police say the incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses. A motive has not been established but police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX59 for updates.