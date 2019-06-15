× Tracking Father’s Day storm chances

After a very active day of storms, the severe weather threat has wound down. Multiple tornado reports came in across Central Indiana, and now, we’re dealing with the aftermath.

Flash flooding will be a concern overnight, as heavy rainfall pounded parts of the state. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. This is a great time to remember the phrase – turn around, don’t drown.

Record rainfall fell in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, blowing the previous record of 1.82″ set in 1875, out of the water. We surpassed the previous record by over 2″.

As rain exits the state tonight, we turn our attention to our next round of active weather. A line setting up to our northwest will bring rain and storms to Central Indiana by early Father’s Day morning. A few strong storms will be possible. Luckily, we dry out into the late morning and early afternoon, allowing for plenty of time to enjoy some time outdoors with Dad. Don’t set the umbrella completely aside though. Widely scattered showers and storms will redevelop in the afternoon. Not everyone gets wet but some heavy downpours, across already saturated ground, is certainly a possibility.