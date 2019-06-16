Tornado Watch issued for several Indiana counties until 2 a.m.

Danville’s ‘Mayberry Car’ damaged again after accident

Posted 8:18 AM, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19AM, June 16, 2019

Courtesy of Danville PD

DANVILLE, Ind. — For the second time this year, Danville’s iconic ‘Mayberry Car’ has been damaged in an accident.

Police say the car was hit just before 7 a.m. Sunday. The driver involved in the collision, a 20-year-old male, says he fell asleep and woke up when his Honda CRV struck the car. He stayed on scene until officers arrived. Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.

Several street signs and a large concrete flower pot were also damaged in the incident.

 

