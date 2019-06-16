IN Focus: Banks on foreign policy, Buttigieg speech, Iran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing several important topics relating to foreign policy, including his reaction to Mayor Pete Buttigieg's speech on Tuesday.

“I know Mayor Pete, and I appreciate his service in uniform. I think he is absolutely dead wrong when it comes to the Iran nuclear deal, a very dangerous deal that rewarded Iran and gave them hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in their own nuclear program which was what the deal was initially negotiated to try to prevent,” said Rep. Banks on Tuesday afternoon.

Banks praised the President's overall approach to foreign policy, but at times has voiced criticism on certain issues.

On Thursday, we reached out to Banks' office for his reaction to the President's controversial comments suggesting he's willing to 'take dirt' on opponents from foreign governments.

In a statement, Banks' communications director said:

"The Congressman believes that accepting any supposedly damaging information about a political opponent from a foreign government is below the dignity of any publicly elected office and any such information should be referred to the FBI."