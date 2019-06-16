NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in central Indiana Saturday
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes tore through central Indiana Saturday.
Marion County suffered two tornadoes. An EF-0 tornado and an EF-1 caused damage in Beech Grove.
Monroe County suffered damage when an EF-2 tornado ripped through Ellettsville.
Owen County saw an EF-1 tornado cut through the town of Freedom.
Green County experienced an EF-2 tornado that started in Koleen and ended around Solsberry.
NWS did confirm there was a tornado in Rush County, but they are yet to survey the area to determine the strength and path size of the tornado.