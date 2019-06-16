× Responders rescue 5 people from foodwaters in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers helped rescue four juveniles and one adult from a home surrounded by floodwaters in Hancock County.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, DNR says Hancock County dispatch received a call that five people were stranded in a home near the 8500 block of 300 South.

When they arrived, responders found that the home was about a quarter mile from the roadway and surrounded by flood waters from the Six Mile Creek. The only way to access the home was through multiple feet of swift-moving water, officials say.

DNR says responders used a boat and swift-water rescue equipment to reach the home and rescue the five people. The floodwaters were only feet from the home when they arrived.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by Hancock County Joint Technical Rescue Team.