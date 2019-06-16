Rooves stripped, billboard flipped, roads closed after EF-2 hits Monroe Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. -- Rooves are stripped and scattered. Billboards are flipped. Roads are closed. Walls are left peeled from homes exposing the inside, after an EF-2 leaves utter devastation in the town of Ellettsville.

In the 48 years of living in Monroe County, Robert Smith has never experienced anything like this.“We just happened to be standing out on the front porch. And though this is getting a little bit worse. the next thing we know, we ducked back in the house real quickly,” said Smith.

His home was spared, his barn not so much. “That was a pole barn we had. As you can see it not only pulled the top off but it pulled those posts out of the ground,” said Smith.

From the hills behind his home, you can see where the storm ripped through shredding trees and cutting them in half.

Just down the street on West Cowden Road, Bob McGlocklin and his wife took cover in the hallway. His home is covered with a tarp after winds shattered windows, dismantled his front porch, and trees punched through his roof.

“There’s about 12 big holes through the roof. But you could just feel the house shake every time a tree had land on it and just fall on it,” McGlocklin said.

Leaving a neighbors garage upside down and their mailbox in his backyard.

“Friend of mine called me and said it’s a mile from your house it’s headed right for you. He said take cover. 20 seconds it was gone. I called him back, I said it hit us bad. it’s headed your way, he said.

But it’s not the same thing he experienced in 1992 when another tornado swept through Ellettsville. “Well, the ‘92 tornado sounded like a freight train. When they tell you that believe it. this one had no sound. It was just a roar,” said McGlocklin.

As mother nature got too friendly so did these neighbors, banding together to lend a helping hand.“A lot of friends, a lot of neighbors, we have it covered for now,” said McGlocklin.

But neighbors on Cowden Road believe their comeback will be stronger than this setback.“It could’ve been a lot worse. No one on this road that I know of or have talked to go hurt. not one drop of blood was shed here. so thank god for that,” he said.

Sunday evening power crews were out working to restore power in the area. Emergency officials say it could take between one to two weeks until power is fully restored.

A disaster declaration has been signed by county commissioners. That declaration will be reviewed by the legal department and then file with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.