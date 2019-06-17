× DNR: 3 women injured, 1 critically, after ORV accident in Blackford County

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says three women were injured, one critically, after an off-road vehicle accident in Blackford County.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 3700 block of East State Road 18 in response to the accident.

DNR says a 62-year-old woman from Montpelier and two 48-year-old women from Alexandria were taken by ambulance to Blackford County Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The 62-year-old was then airlifted to St. Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for critical injuries. The other two women suffered only minor injuries.

The initial investigation shows the 62-year-old was driving a side-by-side UTV in a field with the two other women riding with her. When she attempted to take a sharp turn at a high rate of speed, the vehicle rolled over and pinned the 62-year-old underneath.

DNR says none of the women were wearing protective gear, and they did not have permission to operate an ORV in the field where the accident occurred.

The investigating into this incident remains ongoing.