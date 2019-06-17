NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi addresses world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2012 in New York City. Over 120 prime ministers, presidents and monarchs are gathering this week at the U.N. for the annual meeting. This year's focus among leaders will be the ongoing fighting in Syria, which is beginning to threaten regional stability. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Egypt TV says ousted president Morsi dies in court
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state TV says the country’s ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died.
The state TV says the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session Monday in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.
Morsi, who hailed from Egypt’s largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country’s first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group’s leaders.