× Free internet security workshop for adults announced by AT&T, Indianapolis Public Library

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — AT&T tech experts will volunteer for an internet security workshop at the Glendale Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library on Thursday, June 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The seminar is designed to give adults the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the increasing security issues we face every day, according to Phil Hayes of AT&T Corporate Communications.

It is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Interested participants can register by calling Washington Park Oasis at 317-396-3751.

Internet security issues to be covered include:

• Data Security

• Spam

• Privacy

• Scams

• Social Media

The seminar is a joint effort between AT&T, Indianapolis Oasis and The Indianapolis Public Library, and is part of AT&T’s recently launched Believe Indy initiative to improve communities through education, engagement and volunteerism.

The Glendale Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library is located in Glendale Town Center at 6101 N. Keystone Avenue.

For more information, contact Phil Hayes, AT&T Corporate Communications, at 312-241-6085 or phil.hayes@att.com.