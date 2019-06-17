× ISP: Terre Haute man arrested after 20-mile pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Terre Haute man was arrested after leading police on a 20-mile chase around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

Bryson Bones, 19, was observed in a white Chevrolet driving above the speed limit and disregarding a stop sign, according to police.

Bones accelerated after a traffic stop was attempted resulting in a 20-mile police pursuit throughout Terre Haute.

Police say Bones disregarded several traffic signs and the posted speed limit during the chase.

His vehicle eventually became inoperable and stopped at Maple and 7th Street.

Bones was verbally commanded to exit his vehicle, but ignored these commands.

Police deployed a Taser, and he was placed under arrest without further incident, police say.

Bones was taken to Vigo County Jail and has been charged with resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated.