New Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana Outstanding Teen chosen

New Indiana royalty has been crowned. Last weekend, Tiarra Taylor of New Albany was named the new Miss Indiana 2019 and Hadley Abram of Bloomington was chosen as Miss Indiana Outstanding Teen 2019. They stopped by FOX59 to talk about their wins and what they're hoping to do with their platforms over the next year.

