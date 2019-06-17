New Indiana royalty has been crowned. Last weekend, Tiarra Taylor of New Albany was named the new Miss Indiana 2019 and Hadley Abram of Bloomington was chosen as Miss Indiana Outstanding Teen 2019. They stopped by FOX59 to talk about their wins and what they're hoping to do with their platforms over the next year.
New Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana Outstanding Teen chosen
-
Report: Percentage of college-bound students on decline in Indiana
-
Police have received more than 42,000 tips in investigation into murders of Delphi teens
-
Mother of murdered Delphi teen ‘cautiously hopeful’ ahead of Monday’s news conference
-
Hoosiers, dairy organizations react to alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms
-
Kyle Guy works out for Pacers
-
-
The 2019 Dementia Caregiver Workshop
-
Silver Alert canceled for New Albany senior
-
New survey shows teens don’t believe they’ll be financially independent from parents by 30
-
Tuition hike, new fee proposed by Indiana State University
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories
-
-
New design coming to Indiana driver’s licenses, permits and ID cards
-
General Motors planning to invest $24 million in Indiana to expand truck production
-
IMPD deputy chief leaving Indianapolis for Asheville