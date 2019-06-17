New tech products unveiled at CES Asia 2019

Posted 9:28 AM, June 17, 2019, by

SHANGHAI, China -- Tech companies from around the world were in China this weekend. They brought some of their new products to CES Asia 2019, showing off what's next in tech. Rich Demuro got a behind-the-scenes look to check out some of the new products hitting stores later this year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.