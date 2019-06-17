SHANGHAI, China -- Tech companies from around the world were in China this weekend. They brought some of their new products to CES Asia 2019, showing off what's next in tech. Rich Demuro got a behind-the-scenes look to check out some of the new products hitting stores later this year.
New tech products unveiled at CES Asia 2019
