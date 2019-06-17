Officials celebrate 1 year of TenPoint Coalition on Indy’s far east side

Posted 10:42 AM, June 17, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – State and city officials are celebrating with TenPoint Coalition on their one-year anniversary of bringing a chapter to the far east side of Indianapolis.

Attorney General Curtis Hill, IMPD, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, and Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier will talk about TenPoint Coalition’s continued work to make their side of town safer during a press conference at 11 a.m.

The area hit a milestone of no youth homicides and non-fatal shootings in the last year.

TenPoint has already seen success in neighborhoods like Butler Tarkington and Crown Hill. They credit their model of inflicting grass roots change.

