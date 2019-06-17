× Police seek tips in 2016 killing of Indy umpire, father of 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There’s a diamond at the Eagledale Little League field dedicated to the memory of Ryan Goss.

“If they couldn’t find an umpire, they’d call Ryan because they said, ‘If we can’t get an umpire, we have to cancel this game,’ and he couldn’t stand that,” said Mary Goss, who would often babysit her grandchildren so their dad could call balls and strikes. “There’s kids out there to this day that will walk up to me or Luci and say, ‘Ryan was always my favorite umpire.’”

The man who spent his nights and weekends taking the randomness out of a kid’s game by imposing the rules was himself gunned down on his front porch on July 30, 2016, in the 5400 block of North High School Road.

Luci Goss, a nurse, was with her husband that Saturday afternoon when she thought she heard firecrackers.

“Ryan had just gotten home with the kids, and they were in the house, and I got up and went out on the porch to talk to him for a little bit,” said Luci. “I think I was out on the porch maybe two-three minutes before it all happened.”

Surveillance video from a school across the street shows a young man walking up the road just as Ryan turned into the driveway with his son and daughter.

Minutes later that was the person Luci saw shoot at her husband.

“He was on foot. I seen him. I couldn’t identify him, but I visualized him. He was running down High School Road southbound,” she said. “It was a male, and I could tell the way that he was running, and he had a hoodie on and sunglasses and was running southbound with a handgun shooting toward the house.”

IMPD detectives came up with a sketch of the suspect and believe he may have come from a nearby subdivision.

If you have any information about the killing of Ryan Goss, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

Your clue could be worth a $1,000 reward.