Purdue Convocations 2019-20 season features Blue Man Group, Margo Price

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Convocations has announced its 2019-20 season lineup featuring Blue Man Group, Margo Price and Broadway’s “Waitress.”

“Our full season is jam-packed with our exciting Broadway Plus series and an electrifying slate of extraordinary dance, music and theatre,” said Todd Wetzel, assistant vice provost for Student Life and Purdue Convocations executive director.

The 2019-20 season lists more than 30 events including “Rent,” “The Color Purple,” “A Bronx Tale,” the Guangdong Modern Dance Company, “Harlem 100” and “Dökk” by Italian studio fuse*.

“We return with our innovator-in-residence platform this season, featuring “Dökk”, the latest immersive inquiry into the intersection of humans and technology,” added Wetzel.

Students from preschool through high school will also be able to attend a series of matinees and artist-in-residence activities. These events are open to all schools, and a complete list can be found at www.convocations.org/education.

Complete details on all performances are available at www.convocations.org, in the 2019-20 Convocations brochure, or by calling 765-494-9712.

Tickets to all events are on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be ordered at the campus box offices, by phone at 765-494-3933, or at www.convocations.org/tickets .

Pre-Sale for the Friends of Convocations begins June 14 and runs through June 18. Visit www.convocations.org/donate/ to join or call 765-494-9712.

Purdue Convocations and the Purdue Student Concert Committee will continue to announce additional performances and concerts throughout the year.