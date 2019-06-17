Rescue crews save mother, 4 teenagers stranded in Hancock County cabin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Crews had to rescue a mother and four teenagers after they were trapped inside a Hancock County cabin Saturday.

Floodwaters from the weekend storm quickly surrounded the home, turning a celebration into a dangerous situation.

“We were isolated basically. We had no way to get out without rescue,” said Morrigan Brooks, a recent high school graduate.

Brooks was having her graduation party at the cabin. Once the party was over, Brooks, her mom, her brother and a couple friends were planning to stay the night.

“It was just an ideal situation until it started raining,” said Christy Cashdollar, Brooks’ mother.

The storm brought powerful winds and pounding rain that wouldn't let up.

“As the water got higher, and you see things floating like big logs and pieces of rusted out cars, you start to think to yourself, 'What if those hit the cabin?'” said Cashdollar.

The group moved their cars to higher ground and watched as the water kept getting deeper and closer to the cabin. Not wanting to wait it out any longer, they called for help.

“We just thought, 'We need to get out of here,”' said Cashdollar.

Water covered the driveway. In some spots, it was 3 ½ feet deep. It took rescuers two trips to get everyone out safely.

“They were taking full on steps but only moving like an inch because the current, it was so strong,” said Brooks.

When crews from several departments showed up, the water was just inches away from the cabin.

“I know it’s their job, but they risked their lives to get us to safety,” said Cashdollar.

More rain is forecasted for the week. Officials are reminding everyone to avoid flooded areas. The water can be deeper and faster than you think.