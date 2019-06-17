Spotty storms around today; threat of flooding remains next few days!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A break in the rain happening now! Out-the-door this morning, expect muggy, hazy or foggy conditions to begin the morning, along with mild temperatures. Some sunshine and dry time will be enjoyed today but with daytime heating will bring a return to spotty storms. These storms will likely produce additional heavy downpours, lightning, small hail and some strong wind gusts. Although storms could arrive around 1:00 pm...it appears the latter part of the afternoon will produce the highest chances.

This pattern will exist for the entire workweek but expect some days to provide large gaps of dry time, along with warm temperatures!