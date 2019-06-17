Tornado damages in Rush County estimated to be at least $10 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. -- The Rush County EMA said this weekend's tornado that steamed through a good portion their county swirled for 13 miles and damaged 39 properties.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“It was uncommon to get one that actually went, for all practical purposes, more than 3/4 across the county," Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker said.

The stories coming out of the county are remarkable. Trailers were flipped on top of one another at Fraley and Schilling Trucking on SR 3, outside of Rushville. Their surveillance cameras captured the tornado coming through their back lot. Some of their employees were able to pull people out of their cars on SR 3 and get them inside to safety.

“It does go right through our backyard," Fraley and Schilling Trucking President Chris Seals said. "If it had been 50 feet to the north, we might not be sitting in this building having this conversation."

A few minutes away, a home is a total loss. The property has a demolished barn, which houses two combines. Both are severely damaged, although one may be salvageable. The property owners were planning to harvest wheat with them in just 10 days. They also had three silos, but two are gone. They found one of them half a mile away.

“Total loss, total loss," said John Lundy, who is renting the home on the property. "The walls of the house have separated from the upstairs floor joist.”

Lundy was not home when the tornado came through. He was in Tennessee with his wife. Lundy is donating his kidney to a man he met on Facebook. He spent the weekend meeting the man for the first time, and it may have been a life-altering choice.

A boy told a family friend, "Mom he went down to save a man's life, and God spared their life,” Lundy recounted.

Rush County EMA believes the tornado may have caused roughly $10 million in damage, maybe more.