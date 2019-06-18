× 6 injured after vehicle strikes INDOT truck on shoulder of I-70 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Six people were transported to the hospital Tuesday after an INDOT truck was struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of I-70.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it happened near the Putnam-Morgan county line, at mile marker 48 around 3 p.m.

According to INDOT, four of their crew members were parked on the side of the interstate to pick up trash. While they were parked, INDOT says their truck was struck by another vehicle.

INDOT says the four workers were transported by ambulance and officials believe two people in the other vehicle were airlifted to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed due to the crash, but they have since reopened.