Asian Fest 2019

Posted 10:12 AM, June 18, 2019

Celebrate the rich and diverse Asian culture right here in Indy.  The 12th Annual Asian Fest at the Indiana State Museum is happening June 23.  Young-Hee Yedniak shares more about the event.

