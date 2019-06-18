× Brown County State Park closed through at least Thursday

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Brown County State Park and its inn, Abe Martin, have been closed to the public because of water issues.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that the heavy rainfall over the last several days has caused a lack of usable water.

“There was so much water that washed into Ogle Lake from the rainfall it made it really muddy,” South Region Manger for Indiana State Parks Carl Lindell said.

The Ogle Lake is the park’s main source of water.

These photos show what Lake Ogle looks like currently compared to what it usually looks like.

Indiana state parks provided me these photos of Ogle Lake. The top one is what the lake typically looks like. The bottom one is what it looks like today. pic.twitter.com/Pf5X6JqYLi — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) June 18, 2019

“We have had some issues with the muddy water that’s coming into the treatment plant but not to this degree,” Lindell said.

It’s just too muddy to run through their water filtration system, which means no there’s water supply.

The hiccup in plans led a lot of people to downtown Nashville. Christina Disque drove from Dayton, Ohio to visit the park.

“It’s a tradition we’ve done with our granddaughters for several years, and so that’s why we are here,” Disque said.

Instead of hiking a trail, they’re doing something a little different.

“Now we’re eating our way through Nashville,” Disque said.

Lindell says his staff is working hard to clean the park up and get it ready to reopen, but they’re going to need help.

“I think mother nature will have to take it’s course here. A lot of the sediments in the water simply have to settle out,” Lindell said.

The park and the Abe Martin Lodge will remain closed through Thursday. After that, the decision to reopen will be made on a day-to-day basis.