Danville police seek help identifying laundromat theft suspect

DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a laundromat on Saturday, June 15.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a man entered the Danville Super Clean Coin Laundry and “punched” the locks of two currency exchange machines using a tool, getting away with approximately $2500 in quarters and cash.

The suspect arrived earlier as a passenger in a newer model, blue, Chevrolet passenger car.

He was wearing a red hooded sweat shirt, with what appears to be “Triple T Farms” written on the back, with a horse logo in a center circle.

The man is described as having a slim build, in his early to mid-thirties, approximately six feet tall, 185lbs, with a shaved head, and stubble facial hair. He appeared to be with a male and female in the suspect vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle match the same descriptions of a similar theft from a Bainbridge, Indiana laundromat on April 29, 2019.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Danville police at the anonymous tip line at (317) 745-3001, or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.