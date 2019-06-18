Ellettsville café offering free coffee to those helping with storm cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. – After sustaining damage in this weekend’s storms, an Ellettsville coffee shop is giving back.

Heritage Trail Café and Coffee Roaster is offering free coffee to all utility workers and crews helping with storm cleanup.

The coffee shop itself lost a large refrigerator in the storms.

“We’re hoping that at least over the next couple days, or however long it’s going to be, that we can at least caffeinate,” said Jordan DeHaven, social media contributor for the coffee shop. “Get some coffee out to the crew and volunteers who are out trying to make a difference, trying to help their neighbors.”

The folks at Heritage Trail say they know others lost more than them and they want to help in any way they can.

“Yeah, lots of people coming in and saying that they just got power back early this morning or they still don’t have power or their neighbors lost their roof or whatever the case may be,” said DeHaven.

Obviously, coffee is what they know best.

“It was good to be in the caffeinating business today because it does make you feel like you can help a little bit even if it’s not much,” said DeHaven.