× FOX59’s Larra Overton announces new job with Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Larra Overton announced her departure from FOX59 and CBS4 Tuesday and will soon begin a new job with the Indianapolis Colts.

Overton has spent the last seven years in our newsroom, working as an integral member of the morning show team before moving into the sports department as a reporter and anchor in 2016.

Her new role with the Colts will be as the team’s new producer and on-air talent.

She will serve as the producer for Colts Productions, the new in-house video production team that develops the team’s episodic content, such as “With the Next Pick” and “Colts Life.” She will serve as television sideline reporter for Colts preseason broadcasts, radio sideline reporter for regular season games and a contributor to all aspects of Colts broadcasting, including live news updates and Colts television shows during the season.

In addition to Colts coverage and sideline reporting, Overton has reported on everything from IndyCar drivers to Indiana University basketball, and given our audience a unique and personal perspective of sports.

“I am thrilled and grateful for this opportunity with the Colts organization and to contribute to the content and production team. It’s an exciting dynamic of game day coverage and multifaceted storytelling across the Colts media platforms,” she said.

Her “Battle for the Boots” specials have been a staple of our Colts coverage.

She has also worked as a track & field analyst/sideline reporter for ESPN and as a sideline reporter covering football and track & field for the Big Ten Network. Larra has also worked with the Colts before has the host of “Colts Up Close.”

She spent six years as web reporter and in-game host for the Indiana Pacers. She also worked as a track & field analyst/sideline reporter for Fox Sports Southwest and as a sports reporter/anchor for WTWO/WFXW-TV in Terre Haute.

Her last day at the station will be on July 13. Join us in wishing her well as she moves into her new position.

“FOX59/CBS4 has been my home for the past five years (and even two years prior to that as a freelancer) and has provided me with incredible opportunities, starting as the morning show traffic reporter then evolving to sports reporter and anchor,” she said. “I have built strong relationships in this newsroom and will certainly miss working daily with these talented journalists. I am fortunate that this opportunity will keep me close by and allow me to still see many of those I have worked alongside.”

FOX59 and CBS4 are the official broadcast partners of the Indianapolis Colts.