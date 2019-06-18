× Hip-hop stars Meek Mill and Future announce co-headline tour, Ruoff show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two of the biggest names in hip-hop, Meek Mill and Future, announced a co-headline tour, Legendary Nights, on Tuesday.

The 24-city tour will begin August 28 in St. Louis, Missouri and end on October 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Legendary Nights will make a stop at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, August 30, 2019 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

They will be joined by a star-studded lineup of special guests including YG and Mustard, according to producers Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, June 20 at 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.citientertainment.com.

TIDAL subscribers will also have access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 20. For more information, visit TIDAL.com/LegendaryNights.