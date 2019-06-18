We're discussing tariffs and trade between the US and several countries. The most recent being India placing tariffs on the us. Jordan Schwartz, Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers, joining us now.
Impact of potential tariffs
-
Tariffs & spending habits
-
When to take social security
-
Planning Your Estate
-
Budgeting for summer vacations
-
Spring cleaning your household finances
-
-
Financial planning for a baby
-
Marvel’s impact on the film industry
-
Men & women financial differences
-
Reasons to draft a will
-
Financial impact of sports betting
-
-
Save First, Spend What’s Left Over
-
Tax filing deadline is next Monday
-
President of Mexico open to negotiations after Trump tariff threat