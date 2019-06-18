Indiana first responders join assisted living residents at their ‘senior prom’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — “Senior prom night” took on a whole new meaning after residents of a Fort Wayne assisted living home and their hometown heroes enjoyed a night “Under the Stars”.

Coventry Meadows Garden Home, Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted an evening of food, entertainment and dancing to honor their community’s first responders and allow their residents to relive their days as high school students.

“Our first responders came to mind because they do so much for our community, and [we thought] it would be a wonderful way to honor them,” Mindy Balka, director of business development at Coventry Meadows, said.

The residents visited local hospitals, police and fire departments and “promposed” with boxes of donuts that said, “Roses are red, donuts are the bomb. Will you come to our Senior Prom?”

Over 20 emergency professionals attended the special night. They danced with the residents, enjoyed appetizers, cake and ice cream and took pictures in the decorated photo booth.

“All the residents are still talking about it. They love when they see a man in uniform,” Balka said.

Towards the end of the evening, Coventry Meadows introduced their 2019 Senior Prom Court and crowned their king and queen.

“If you could hear the residents talk, they would say it was wonderful and they can’t wait to do it again,” Balka said. “The Coventry Meadows staff loved seeing the smiles on their faces.”