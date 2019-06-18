Indy makes push to revitalize Castleton neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Castleton area homeowners, now is the time to help shape the future of your neighborhood.

Indianapolis city officials are looking for input on a growing push for revitalization.

Indy is partnering with the consulting firm, MKSK consulting, to study how the area could evolve.

“Really look at how the changing retail trends are impacting places like Castleton," MKSK Principal Eric Lucas said. “Understand where there are strip centers that are quite vacant, how we can reposition those for different kinds of land use and redevelopment.”

MKSK is looking at housing trends and the way retail shifts to determine how they may be impacting Castleton. The area has a number of assets in place that they look to grow, including the Castleton Mall. Lucas likened the area to that of Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio.

“Sort of a similar scale, and has similar attributes, with large transportation networks surrounding it, but has been developed in a more walkable format," Lucas said.

On Tuesday night, MKSK, along with city officials held a meeting to showcase some of their findings and ask for more input from residents.

“People I see want to see a safe place to live. They want to see walkable space, green space," said longtime Castleton area homeowner Diane Hazel Jones.

“We enjoy coming to walk," Carol Keller said of Castleton Mall, where she and her friends get exercise. "But if we had other places to walk, other places around, we would like it too.”

The Nickel Plate Railroad is in the process of being turned into a trail. Lucas said that can also be a driving factor in the revitalization process. Their studies show trails can increase home values by 15%.

“We can put a real focus on the Nickel Plate here and how to really leverage it and harness its energy," Lucas said.

In numerous spots, there are vacant strip mills that can be reworked. They can act as a blank canvas for developers.

“Introducing the type of housing that people are interested in right now, that could be upper floor residential, lower floor retail restaurants," Lucas mentioned.

Roadways and connectivity are also vital. The consulting firm said many of the roads in town are not direct or can be confusing.

“Maybe a take little bit of pressure off of Allisonville Road and 82nd street," Lucas said, "cause those two corridors are fairly congested.”

If you want to give your opinion to the city, you can by clicking here