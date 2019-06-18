× Mother’s boyfriend charged in 1-year-old child’s death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County prosecutors have filed charges in the death of a 1-year-old child on the city’s east side.

Adrian Bostick has been charged with battery resulting the death of his girlfriend’s daughter on May 31, 2019.

According to court documents, first responders were called to the child’s home on the 400 block of Shady Oak Drive.

Police observed the child’s mother performing CPR. The child was unresponsive and had bruises, abrasions, and what appeared to be bite marks on her head and body.

The child was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to the child’s mother, she had been in the care of Bostick at the time she stopped breathing.

Prosecutors say the cause of death was determined to be blunt force traumatic injury.

Bostick was arrested on Monday night.