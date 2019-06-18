× Muncie mayoral candidate arrested on domestic battery charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has confirmed that a Muncie mayoral candidate has been arrested on domestic battery charges.

The Star Press reported that Steve L. Smith was arrested Monday and was released from the Delaware County Jail that same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Smith’s wife reportedly told officers her husband came home around 7 a.m. Sunday “and wanted to cuddle with her.”

When she resisted, Smith allegedly grabbed her by the wrist and shirt, and his fingers left “scrape marks” on her upper chest and lower neck.

Four children were said to be in the home sleeping during this incident.

Smith filed to run for mayor as a Libertarian in the fall election.