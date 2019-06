Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What is carpal tunnel?

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition that causes pain, numbness and tingling in the hand and arm. Carpal tunnel occurs when the tunnel becomes narrowed and the median nerve is squeezed or compressed as it travels through the wrist. Over time, it can lead to nerve damage and worsening of symptoms.

OrthoIndy hand surgeon, Dr. Heather Williams discusses carpal tunnel and how to find pain relief.

