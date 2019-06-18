Pizzeria offers diverse menu in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. -- Before FOX59 Morning News goes On the Road this Friday, we're checking out some cool spots around Fishers to stop and dine. Sherman stopped by Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub to have a taste of their artisan menu.
