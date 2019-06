× Serious crash closes westbound I-70 near Morgan-Putnam county line

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A serious crash has closed westbound I-70 near the Morgan-Putnam county line.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one medical helicopter was called to scene near the 48 mile marker.

There’s no word on injuries or the number of vehicles involved in the incident at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

I-70 EB and WB in Putnam County is closed at the 48 mm due to lifeline landing at the scene of a serious crash. — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) June 18, 2019