× Unsettled pattern continues with daily storm chances; flood threat still holding!

Spotty showers remain around the area this morning, as warm, moist air continues to intrude the Ohio Valley. This trend will continue today from sunrise to sunset. We still anticipate plenty of dry hours through the day and temperatures warming to around 80°. I do believe the storm chances will be MORE LIMITED today, as some of the instability has been removed in the short term. Any storms that do fire could easily produce heavy downpours in a very confined area.

Wednesday should provide many dry hours of dry time too before stronger storms arrive by late afternoon and into the evening. These storms could turn severe and cross the state with damaging winds, hail, lightning and heavy, flooding rains.

Heavy rain chances will continue through Thursday before a drier stretch for Friday before strong to severe storms form on Saturday!