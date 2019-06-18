Wet weather woes continue, Flash Flood Watch through 8 pm Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUNE RAINFALL

The month has been soggy to say the least and now ranks among the wettest on record through the 18th of the month. With over 5.5" of rainfall so far, it is the wettest June to-date in 10 years and ranks 8th wettest all-time. At least a trace of rain has been recorded in Indianapolis on ten of the past eleven days. Dry time would be welcome!

DOWNPOURS DIMINISH FOR NOW

The heavy rain over downtown Indianapolis Tuesday evening was one of only a few downpours Tuesday. Many areas were untouched by rain and the threat of rain will diminish through 12 am. The dry time will likely last all night long but new rains will threaten again Wednesday.

Low pressure is forecast to move up Wednesday afternoon bringing an increase in showers and thunderstorms as early as sunrise. There will more numerous showers and thunderstorms around later in the day as the low pressure nears, a few stronger storms will be possible.

Rainfall will once again will be heavy enough to bring on flash flooding especially in areas that have received nearly 10" of rain since Saturday. A large portion of the state is under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 pm Thursday.