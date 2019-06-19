2 teens struck by train in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind.– Two teenagers in Muncie were injured after being struck by a train Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. near the crossing on West 23rd Street near Liberty Street.

Police say a 17-year-old girl suffered a head injury and an 18-year-old man had non life-threatening injuries. The girl was flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading to the incident. Anyone who witnessed it or has video, call Muncie police at 765-747-4838.

