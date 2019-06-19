× 2-year-old boy who fell into Hendricks County pool dies

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.– A 2-year-old child who was revived after falling into a pool has died.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the little boy died at an Indianapolis hospital Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Bradford Road, just east of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

CPR had been in progress for “quite some time” when first responders arrived and transported the boy to the hospital, police said.

While police initially thought the child died, doctors were able to regain a heartbeat. However, the boy passed away Tuesday night, investigators said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. Police said no foul play is suspected.