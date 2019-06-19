When you shop for a product or service, it would be nice if the price you saw was the prince you paid. Some companies pile on sneaky fees and hidden charges that inflate the cost of everything. Consumer Reports' Anna Laitin joins us now with how to spot and avoid hidden fees.
Avoid Hidden Fees this Summer
