Colts announce schedule for 2019 training camp in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts will again hold training camp at Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus.

The team announced that camp will start on Thursday, July 25, and run through Thursday, Aug. 15. Training camp will again be free, but fans will have to obtain a free ticket each day from the Indianapolis Colts website.

This is the Colts’ second year at Grand Park.

“It’s such an exciting time of the year for us,” said Kalen Jackson, Colts vice chair and owner. “As we all joke, there really is no ‘offseason’ anymore for us. We’re always busy, always trying to make things better.”

Jackson said she was pleased to see the team rally last season and reach the playoffs after a disappointing 1-5 start. She said the entire organization was excited at the prospects for this season and happy to be back at Grand Park.

She also announced that Kerauno, an Indianapolis-based global tech company, will serve as title sponsor for this year’s Colts camp and in seasons ahead. The company, a global “communications software as a service” (SaaS) provider, was founded in 2018.

Jackson extended a warm welcome to Kerauno CEO Josh Ross, presenting him with a special Colts jersey.

“We are super excited about this partnership and what it means to not only our organization, but what it will mean to others as they understand what our communication platform actually does,” Ross said. “This engagement platform, this ability to engage through fan experience and be able to engage through weather updates and other types of information that we need to get out, it will be great for the fans.”

Here’s a look at the schedule:

July 25: Practice 2-3:40 p.m. (Camp Kickoff)

Practice 2-3:40 p.m. (Camp Kickoff) July 26: Practice 2-4 p.m.

Practice 2-4 p.m. July 27: Practice 2-3:40 p.m. (Kids Day)

Practice 2-3:40 p.m. (Kids Day) July 28: Practice 2-4:15 p.m. (Community Day)

Practice 2-4:15 p.m. (Community Day) July 29: Off day

Off day July 30: Practice 9-11 a.m. (Grandparents Day)

Practice 9-11 a.m. (Grandparents Day) July 31: Practice 9-11:15 a.m. (Back to School Day)

Practice 9-11:15 a.m. (Back to School Day) Aug. 1: Practice 9-11:15 a.m.

Practice 9-11:15 a.m. Aug. 2: Off day

Off day Aug. 3: Practice 2-4 p.m. (Armed Forces Day)

Practice 2-4 p.m. (Armed Forces Day) Aug. 4: Practice 2-4:15 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Day)

Practice 2-4:15 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Day) Aug. 5: Practice 2-3:40 p.m. (First Responders Day)

Practice 2-3:40 p.m. (First Responders Day) Aug. 6: Practice 2-4:15 p.m.

Practice 2-4:15 p.m. Aug. 7: Off day

Off day Aug. 8: Game Day at Buffalo

Game Day at Buffalo Aug. 9 Off day

Off day Aug. 10: Practice 9-10:40 a.m. (Sunrise Shred)

Practice 9-10:40 a.m. (Sunrise Shred) Aug. 11: Practice 9-11:15 a.m. (Sunday Funday)

Practice 9-11:15 a.m. (Sunday Funday) Aug. 12: Practice 9-11:15 a.m. (Mom’s and Tot’s Day Out)

Practice 9-11:15 a.m. (Mom’s and Tot’s Day Out) Aug. 13: Off day

Off day Aug. 14: Practice 4-6:10 p.m. (BBQ Bash/Joint practice with the Cleveland Browns)

Practice 4-6:10 p.m. (BBQ Bash/Joint practice with the Cleveland Browns) Aug. 15: Practice 4-6 p.m. (Thirsty Thursday/Joint practice with the Cleveland Browns)

Practice 4-6 p.m. (Thirsty Thursday/Joint practice with the Cleveland Browns) Aug. 16: Break camp

The Colts host the Cleveland Browns for a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The regular season kicks off in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 8. They’ll open their regular season home schedule on Sunday, Sept. 22, against the Atlanta Falcons.

Colts City will return for this year’s camp, offering an interactive Colts experience for the whole family. It will be open each day that practice is open to the public. Daily activities include Colts Play 60 Field with football drills, inflatables, the Colts in Motion traveling museum, photo opportunities, displays and more.

Fans can also write letters to players, participate in a 50/50 raffle for the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and donate to a school supply drive with Teachers’ Treasures that will benefit area teachers.

Here’s the Colts City schedule: